GRAFIC. După un start greoi, mai multe state UE au depășit SUA și Marea Britanie la ritmul imunizării. Pe ce loc e România

epa09393488 A man sits awaiting his turn for his vaccine shot at an outdoor Covid19 vaccination center set up by non-governmental organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), also known as MSF, near La Villette on the border of Paris, France, 03 August 2021 (issued 04 August 2021). MSF has established a street medical center for asylum-seekers, migrants in the process of obtaining their refugee status, and homeless people - all constituting a vulnerable population who, for many, fear that the implementation of the upcoming 'health pass' QR code system may hinder their access to food drives or NGO shelters, boosting demand for vaccines. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON