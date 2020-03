epa08291151 Thai master mahout (elephant trainer) sprays holy water to bless elephants and mahouts, during the elephant buffet for to mark the National Elephant Day at Nongnooch Garden, Pattaya city, Chonburi province, Thailand, 13 March 2020. The annual National Thai Elephant Day is held on 13 March to celebrate and draw public attention for more concerted efforts to save the species and protect its habitat including show how important it is to the country. According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), Thailand sees a severe decline in the numbers of Elephants, currently about 3,440 wild elephants live naturally in the country. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK