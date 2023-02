„Atmosfera generală e negativă, toată lumea e obosită”. Acceptare, dar și exasperare în rândul elitei ruse, după un an de război

epa10481611 People applaud listening as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2023. 'The goal of the West is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, to end us once and for all. We will react accordingly, because we are talking about the existence of our country', Putin said during his state of the nation address. About 1,200 people, including lawmakers of Russia’s two-chamber parliament, Government members, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme court, and regional governors, were invited to attend the event. EPA-EFE/MAXIM BLINOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT