Epopeea Palas Iași, o copie la indigo a loviturii imobiliare pregătite de Grupul Iulius la Romexpo. Teren gratis, contract opac, multe procese și grosul din profit

29 November 2019, Romania, Bukarest: Soccer: EM. A cameraman films the main entrance to the Romexpo hall. The group draw for the European Football Championship 2020 will take place on 30.11.2019 in the hall on the exhibition grounds in the Romanian capital. The EM will be held in twelve countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020. (Credit Image: © Christian Charisius/DPA via ZUMA Press)