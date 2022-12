SAMSUN, TURKIYE - DECEMBER 10: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets crowd during a mass opening ceremony of Vezirkopru State Hospital, Asarcik-Kavak Road, 19 Mayis University Ballica Campus and other projects recently completed at Cumhuriyet Square of Samsun province in Turkiye on December 10, 2022. Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 743760993, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no