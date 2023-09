President of Turkiye Recep Erdogan addresses journalists during the final national press conference during the high level NATO summit in Litexpo Conference Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023. The summit agenda covers Ukraine's bid to join the organisation, the accession process of Sweden, boosting arms stockpiles and reviewing defence plans. NATO Summit In Vilnius - National Addresses, Lithuania - 12 Jul 2023,Image: 788748605, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no