epa08945800 Passengers exit a Covid-19 test centre at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 16 January 2021. The UK government is implementing a closure on all travel corridors from Monday 18 January. Travellers will also need to provide a negative test to enter the country. Britain's national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. Some one thousand people are dying each day from the disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN