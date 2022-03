epa09841804 Sri Lankan students from Grades 06 to 09 sit for their term tests at a girls? school in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 March 2022. The depleting foreign exchange reserves has created severe shortages in printing paper and has thus affected the printing of question papers for school term tests as well. Generally, the state-run Government Press does the printing of question papers, they are handed over to the Department of Examinations, which in turn dispatches them to the relevant government or provincial schools. With the shortage in newsprint, the Government Press has halted the printing of school term test question papers and instead schools have been notified to use their own resources for the process. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE