Surpriză pentru câțiva excursioniști din Thailanda. Au lăsat gunoaie într-un parc natural, iar acum le vor primi acasă, prin poștă

epa08677954 An undated handout photo made available on 18 September 2020 by Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa shows garbage left by tourists packed to be mailed back to them with a note reading 'You forget your litters at Khao Yai National Park, we send it back to you', as part of the minister's campaign to clean Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. Khao Yai has recently started fighting garbage pollution by mailing the trash back to tourists who have to register their addresses in order to enter the park. EPA-EFE/VARAWUT SILPA-ARCHA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES