epa08333920 Italian police officers stand before the Italian and the EU flags raised to half mast outside Quirinal Palace (Palazzo del Quirinale), one of the official residences of the Italian President, as they observe a minute of silence for the victims of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy, 31 March 2020. Flags flew at half-mast across the country as a minute of silence was observed to mourn the victims of the coronavirus, expressing support to their families and voice solidarity with health workers amid the emergency. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy alone surpassed the 11,500 mark, with over 100,000 registered cases of COVID-19 infections, the Italian Civil Protection announced on 30 March. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI