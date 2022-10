epaselect epa10258164 China's former President Hu Jintao (C) is led out by a steward as President Xi Jinping (R) and Premier Li Keqiang (L) look on during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 22 October 2022. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will close on 22 October with President Xi Jinping expected to secure a historic third five-year term in power. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO