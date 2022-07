A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows an armed Russian serviceman inspecting the undergrounds of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 13 June 2022. According to a statement by the Ukrainian Presidential Office on 06 June quoting President Zelensky, there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal plant being held captive by Russian forces. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY