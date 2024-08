Connecticut, CT - Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, tragically passed away at 53 following a medical emergency during a performance in Hamden, Connecticut. The beloved artist collapsed on stage, and despite medics' efforts, he was pronounced dead in hospital. His tour manager shared the heartbreaking news, expressing deep sorrow. BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2024,Image: 903486370, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Fatman Scoop