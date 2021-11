epa05900782 Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (C) is escorted by Davao city Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio (R) during a departure ceremony at Davao city international airport, Philippines, 10 April 2017. Duterte departs for a six days trip to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar for a series of meetings with middle east officials to reaffirm state to state friendships and seek ways to further broadening cooperation in defense, trade and investments, anti-narcotics, labor, energy, education and culture. EPA/CERILO EBRANO