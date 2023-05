BELGRADE, SERBIA - MAY 03: People wait outside the elementary school while police take security measures after a 7th grade student opened fire at the school, in Belgrade, Serbia on May 03, 2023. It is reported that a security guard was dead and five students were wounded. Milos Miskov / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 773512729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no