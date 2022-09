epa10204495 Vehicles at the border crossing point with Russia in Vaalimaa at Virolahti, Finland, 24 September 2022. The Finnish Foreign Ministry said the Russian mobilization and increasing volume of tourists transiting via Finland 'are causing serious harm to Finland's international position and relations', adding that 'the government will issue a resolution to significantly restrict the entry and issuing visas to Russian citizens'. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, with mobilization activities starting on 21 September. Russian citizens who are in the reserve will be called up for military service. EPA-EFE/RONI REKOMAA