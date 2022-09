Cars at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia, towards the direction of Russia in Virolahti, Finland, on September 23, 2022. According to the Finnish Border Guard traffic at border crossings into Finland has been increasingly busy so that the number of Russians coming to Finland has doubled in a week. Crossings from Russia at the Vaalimaa border station in Finland, Virolahti - 23 Sep 2022,Image: 725582983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no