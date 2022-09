epa09919536 A displaced Yemeni gets emergency food aid provided by Mona relief agency amid a heightened food insecurity, at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 29 April 2022 (issued 30 April 2022). Aid agencies working in Yemen released on 30 April 2022 the 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), seeking nearly 4.3 billion US dollar to target 17.3 million out of the 23.4 million people in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance and protection services, after international donors in March 2022 pledged 1.3 billion US dollar ? 30 percent of the total requirement for the 2022 HRP. The United Nations ranks Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world with an estimated 80 percent of its 30 million-population are reliant on humanitarian aid for survival now. The UN estimated that around 161,000 people are likely to experience famine in 2022 and an additional 1.6 million are expected to fall into emergency levels of hunger after the aid agencies suspended vital relief programs in impoverished Yemen as of January 2022 due to severe funding shortfalls. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB