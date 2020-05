epa08431626 People wearing protective face masks walk during evening rush hour, in Beijing, China, 19 May 2020. China will hold the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on 21 May and the National People's Congress (NPC) on 22 May after the two major political meetings initially planned to be held in March 2020 were postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY