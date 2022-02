epa09432834 Some 600 German Army soldiers upon arrival at the military air base in Wunstorf, Germany, 27 August 2021. After eleven days, the German Armed Forces has ended the airlift between the Afghan capital Kabul and the Uzbek city of Tashkent. According to the Ministry of Defense, 5,347 people from at least 45 countries were evacuated during the operation, including around 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH