epa08336060 (33/43) Argentinian paleontologists Agustin Martinelli (R) and Jonatan Kaluza work on a plaster jacket around a vertebrate dinosaur of the sauropsida family part of a fossil outcrop in the Valley of Las Chinas, in the Chilean Patagonia, Chile, 24 February 2020. In its 10th edition, a multidisciplinary group of scientists from Chile, Argentina, Brasil and Hungary took part in a two-week-long paleontological expedition in the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica Region. Geologists, paleobotanists and biologists worked on terrain discovering vertebrate fossils, studied sediments and rock layers and searched for fossilized vegetation. They specialized in the Cretaceous period at the end of the Mesozoic Era, coinciding with the extinction of the dinosaurs. Their work in this valley is disclosing new valuable information with groundbreaking findings that are helping to relate the common past of three continents: Oceania, South America, and Antarctica. The expedition is part of the 56th Antarctic Scientific Expedition (ECA), organized by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH). EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08336025