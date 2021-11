epa09581029 Mako Komuro (L), formerly Princess Mako of Japan, and her husband Kei Komuro (R) walk to board a flight for New York at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 14 November 2021. The couple is to start a new life in the United States after they married on 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES