epa09546153 Princess Mako (R) is hugged by her sister Princess Kako (2-R) as she leaves her home in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Mako married her boyfriend Kei Komuro. Mako lost her royal status as she married a commoner. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES