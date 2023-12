Fostul mare ciclist australian Rohan Dennis a fost arestat. Este acuzat că și-a omorât soția, pe care a călcat-o cu mașina „din neglijență”

March 10, 2023, La Colle-sur-Loup, France: Australian Rohan Dennis of Jumbo-Visma pictured at the start of stage 6 of the 81st edition of the Paris-Nice eight days cycling race, 197,4km from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup, France, Friday 10 March 2023. The stage is shortened because of strong winds in the region. (Credit Image: © David Pintens/Belga via ZUMA Press)