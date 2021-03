Franța intră în carantină pentru o lună. Președintele Emmanuel Macron a anunțat lockdown național de sâmbătă

epa08804617 French Police officers patrol and control the mobility paper in the deserted Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower during the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement, in Paris, France, 07 November 2020. France is into a second lockdown for a minimum of four weeks to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases, effectively shutting down bars, cafes and restaurants and requiring non-essential workers to remain home. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON