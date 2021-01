epa08786016 A man walks across a deserted Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France, 30 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised statement that France is 'reconfining' and going into a second lockdown for a minimum of four weeks to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases, effectively shutting down bars, cafes and restaurants and requiring non-essential workers to remain home. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, recording around 50,000 daily new cases. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON