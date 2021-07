epa04324848 An airplane flies in a dark cloudy sky over a street in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2014. The northern part of Luzon island and the Calayan-Babuyan-Batanes Group of Islands were placed under storm signals by state weather forcaster Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) as Typhoon Matmo crosses westward, and warned residents to be alert against possible flash floods and landslides. Typhoon Rammasun devastated the country five days ago killing close to a hundred and damaging agriculture and infrastructure. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG