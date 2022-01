epa09673011 A handout photo released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows Pakistani army soldiers taking part in rescue works after 16 tourists died amid heavy snowfall in Murree, Pakistan, 08 January 2022. At least 16 people were killed in Murree and the government deployed the Pakistan Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall incidents. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist until 09 January EPA-EFE/INTER SERVICES PUBLIC RELATIONS -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES