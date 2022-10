President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C), Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (R) and Environment and Energy Minister of Greece Kostas Skrekas (L) during the ceremony on the occasion of the official commissioning of the intersystem gas connection Greece-Bulgaria in Sofia, Bulgaria, 01 October 2022. The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector connects the gas transmission networks of the two neighboring countries, thus providing access to the Southern Gas Corridor and a number of new gas sources. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV