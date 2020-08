epa08368440 68-year-oldFrench patieny Mohamed S., on a stretcher, is transported back to France with a rescue helicopter after his recovery at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 17 April 2020. The University Hospital Essen has treated a total of eight patients from France who were seriously suffering from the Coronavirus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL