epa09871666 (L-R) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speak to the media following the Moldova support conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, 05 April 2022. The conference is focusing on assistance for Moldova in dealing with the consequences of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in particular the large influx of Ukrainian refugees into Moldova. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL