Tot mai multe țări europene impun măști medicale pentru cetățeni. Germania și Austria cer utilizarea măștilor de tip FFP2

epa08958384 Pharmacist Stephan Neuhaus demonstrates the usage of a FFP2 protective mouth-nose mask with grey fleece to a customer at the Baeren pharmacy in Dortmund, Germany, 22 January 2021. In Germany, medical face masks will in future have to be worn on public transport, when shopping and even at religious services. To protect themselves more effectively, surgical masks or mouth-nose protection with the standards KN95/N95 or FFP2 will be required. People over 60 and people with certain chronic diseases will receive two vouchers for six FFP2 masks each from their health insurers and can redeem them at the pharmacy for a fee of two euros each. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL