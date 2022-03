Unul dintre marii astronauți ai lumii, o legendă în Rusia, se opune războiului: „Nu vom primi decât cenușă și ură dinspre Ucraina”

epa04679864 Russian Cosmonauts Gennady Padalka attends a press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 25 March 2015. Expedition 43 prime crew NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian Cosmonauts Gennady Padalka, Mikhail Kornienko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station in the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 28 March. As the one-year crew, Kelly and Kornienko will return to Earth on Soyuz TMA-18M in March 2016. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY