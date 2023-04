April 3, 2023, San Francisco, California, United States: Google Bard, Alphabet's competitor to OpenAI and Bing's ChatGPT and GPT-4. Bard is an AI-powered chatbot created after Google went ''code red'' on the emergence of ChatGPT's popularity, threatening Google's monopoly on digital information...OpenAI is a research organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence in a safe and beneficial way. Founded in 2015 by a group of tech luminaries, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, it has made significant contributions to the field of AI and machine learning. The company made ChatGPT, which partnered with Microsoft Bing Search to make Bing AI as a competitor to Google Search. The new protocol GPT-4 has passed a bar exam and medical exams in testing, with many calling for a temporary freeze in artificial intelligence development. (Credit Image: © Taidgh Barron/ZUMA Press Wire)