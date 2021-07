Portrait of a waiter serving the a la carte breakfast at the restaurant section with tables having distances between the tourists, instead of an open buffet. The staff is wearing a face mask, gloves and uses hand sanitizer due to Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic safety measures in Volcano View Hotel Santorini, a 5 star hotel at Thera, Santorini Island, Cyclades, Aegean Sea in Greece. Greek government relaunched the summer tourist season, by easing the traffic and travel ban measures, the lockdown and quarantine, but also testing the arriving passengers. Tourism a very important sector for the country's income. Santorini is one of the most famous islands in Greece and the world with millions of visitors each year, famous for the idyllic sunset over the volcano. On July 6, 2020 in Santorini Island, Greece. Hotel Staff With Medical Facemask At Santorini Island, Greece - 06 Jul 2020,Image: 611399638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia