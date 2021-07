The famous Windmills of Mykonos as seen from Little Venice above the beach and the crystal clean water. The almost always overcrowded area Little Venice is without many visitors due to the Coronavirus traffic restrictions. The iconic windmills in Mykonos island, Cyclades islands, Aegean Sea, Greece on July 14, 2020. There are 16 windmills on the island, 5 of them above Chora or Mykonos Town, the main town on the island. The windmills were built in the 16th century from the Venetians but their constructions continued until the 20th century. The famous Mediterranean Greek island is nicknamed as The Island of the Winds with whitewashed traditional buildings like windmills or little church. Mykonos is popular island for celebrities and tourists who want to party in the vibrant nightlife, the island is also considered gay friendly. Greek government relaunched the summer tourist season, by easing the traffic restrictions and travel ban measures, the lockdown and quarantine because of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, but also testing the arriving passengers at the points of entry in the country. Tourism a very important sector for the country's economy and income. Windmills In Mykonos Island, Greece - 14 Jul 2020,Image: 611400027, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia