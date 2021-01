epa08850848 Transfer of patients positive of COVID-19 disease to the private clinic 'AROGI' in Thessaloniki, Greece, 29 November 2020. . According to reports, Greek Health Ministry has ordered a requisition of two private clinics in Thessaloniki for 15 days, to treat patient with coronavirus Covid-19. Non-covid Patients from private clinics will be transfer to other private hospitals in order to accommodate patients with covid from public hospitals. The decision was made due to pressure and overcrowded public hospitals in Thessaloniki. EPA-EFE/DIMI CHAROUSIS