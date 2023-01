December 24, 2022, Saint Petersburg, Russia: The PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner Center logo seen on a new building. PMC Wagner Center began its work in St. Petersburg. In fact, a large office building, in which they promise to provide free space for the media, bloggers, developers of military technologies, organizations for patriotic education and military training. The project is overseen by the notorious Wagner PMC (despite the fact that there are no legitimate PMCs in Russia) and businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.