French lawyer for the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFVT) David Pere (L) attends the opening of the trial in absentia of the accused of the 1980 bombing of the Copernic street synagogue, at the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris, on April 3, 2023. Forty-three years after the bombing of the Rue Copernic synagogue in Paris, which killed four people and injured dozens in October 1980, the trial opens on April 3, 2023, in France, but without the sole defendant, Hassan Diab. The 69-year-old Lebanese-Canadian academic is not expected to appear at the opening of the trial before the special Paris assize court, which has jurisdiction over terrorism cases, and will therefore try him in absentia.,Image: 766896113, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no