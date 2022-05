epa09930508 View of the facade of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, 06 May 2022, where an explosion was recorded. A strong explosion of unknown origin seriously affected the Hotel Saratoga in Havana this Friday, killing at least four people according to reports. The explosion occurred around 10:50 a.m. (2:50 p.m. GMT) and caused the collapse of part of the building's facade, also affected by a fire that generated a large column of white smoke, visible from much of the city. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa