epaselect epa09859971 Ukrainian rescue workers walk past destroyed Russian military vehicles next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022 (issued 30 March 2022). Trostyanets was recaptured by the Ukrainian army after the town was under Russian forces from the first days of the war for over a month. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY