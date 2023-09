Dolly the Sheep and her creator, Professor Ian Wilmut. Dolly the Sheep on display at the Royal Museum in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK 11 April 2003. Following her death, Dolly was donated to the National Museums of Scotland (NMS)by the Roslin Institute. Dolly the sheep, the world's first cloned mammal had to be put down after she was diagnosed with a progressive lung disease. 2003 / Profimedia Images