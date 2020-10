epa08511043 A double-decker Airbus A380 ? the world's largest commercial passenger aircraft ? belonging to Air France lands after performing a final domestic flight carrying executives, employees and hand-picked guests of the airline at the Paris Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Roissy-en-France, France, 26 June 2020. The French flag carrier has announced that the nine remaining A380s in its fleet would be immediately phased out, two years ahead of their scheduled retirement. The superjumbo's exit from the Air France-KLM group (the world's fifth-largest airline by revenue) was originally slated for 2022, but the plunge in passenger numbers due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has hastened the move. In 2009, Air France became the first European airline to adopt the flying behemoth with an inaugural flight between Paris's CDG and New York's JFK airports. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA