May 6, 2023, Maltepe, Istanbul, Turkey: The Istanbul rally of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the opposition Nation Alliance, was held in Maltepe, Istanbul with the participation of hundreds of thousands of people. The general election to elect the President of Turkey on May 14, 2023, and the parliamentary elections to determine 600 new deputies of the Turkish Grand National Assembly will be held on the same day in Turkey. (Credit Image: © Tolga Uluturk/ZUMA Press Wire)