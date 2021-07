epaselect epa09379600 Smoke rises from a forest fire in Mugla's Marmaris district in Turkey, 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021). The Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that at least 112 people were affected by the fires, including 58 who were hospitalised, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT, AZERBAIJAN OUT, ALBANIA OUT, BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA OUT, BULGARIA OUT, KOSOVO OUT, CROATIA OUT, MACEDONIA OUT, MONTENEGRO OUT, SERBIA OUT EPA-EFE/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS