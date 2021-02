epa09024691 A handout photo made available by NASA shows a high-resolution still image part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA?s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars, on 18 February 2021 (issued 19 February 2021). A camera aboard the descent stage captured this shot. A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES