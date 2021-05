epaselect epa09224681 Thai Vietjet Air's flight attendant, Pattrawan Prasertpan receives a shot of the Sinovac vaccine during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 coronavirus disease for aircrew members and employees of commercial airlines, in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 May 2021. The Thai government sped up its vaccination against COVID-19 in a bid to contain the worst hit of the pandemic, in which thousands of new infections and surging death tolls have been reported daily in the country. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT