epa09367755 A bar worker (R) looks at the EU Digital COVID certificate of a client before she enters in a bar in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 July 2021. From 26 July, when regional authorities declared the coronavirus risk level 4 on the island, clients older than 18 years old, will need the EU Digital COVID vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test to be able to access bars and restaurants, among other measures. EPA-EFE/Ramon de la Rocha