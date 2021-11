epa09570354 Migrants walk in a caravan that is heading to Mexico City, at Los Corazones community, San Pedro Tapanatepec municipality, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 07 November 2021. The caravan of thousands of Central American and Haitian migrants left Chiapas on 07 November morning, after having walked more than 300 kilometers from Tapachula to the limits of Oaxaca and Chiapas. EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco