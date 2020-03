epaselect epa08209387 People wearing mask as protection from Coronavirus, board a train in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 February 2020. According to the new study, conducted by prominent Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nan-shan, the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), that the incubation period of the virus can be as long as 24 days from the recent analysis from about 1,000 confirmed patients in China. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO